San Diego County Sheriff's Department

Deputies Investigating After Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Coaster Train

By Aleah Jarin

police tape
NBC 7

Deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was killed by a train in North County Saturday morning, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station's Transit Enforcement Unit responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a northbound Coaster train in the restricted area of the railroad track near Sassafras Street just after 9:30 a.m.

Once arrived at the scene, deputies confirmed the pedestrian was dead, Deputy Tyler Eikermann said.

Deputies are investigating the accident and the manner of death will be determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information about this incident was urged to call the Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

This article tagged under:

San Diego County Sheriff's DepartmentNCTDdeadly train crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us