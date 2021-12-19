San Diego County Sheriff's Department

Deputies Find Body Inside Travel Trailer in Lakeside

By City News Service

Shutterstock

A body was found inside a travel trailer by deputies investigating a vehicle burglary, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Sunday.

At about 3:07 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 12100 block of state Route 67 for a report of a vehicle burglary in progress, Lt. David Gilmore said.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Deputies were searching the area around a suspicious vehicle. When they looked into a nearby travel trailer, they located a body with signs of rigor mortis, he said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death. Sheriff's homicide officers responded to investigate the incident.

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: 1,032 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths Reported

Politically Speaking 1 hour ago

WATCH: This Week's Politically Speaking on Measure E Blocked, January 6th Committee and More

Anyone with information about the death was asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330, after-hours at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.

This article tagged under:

San Diego County Sheriff's DepartmentLakeside
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us