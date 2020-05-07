El Cajon

Deputies Drag Person Out of El Cajon Home in Suspected Arson-Related Fire: SDSO

Lakeside deputies were dispatched to the home on Oro Street, where detectives believe an act of arson may have taken place

By Monica Garske

San Diego sheriff’s deputies rescued an East County resident from a burning home early Thursday, dragging the person to safety, the sheriff’s department said.

Just before 3 a.m., a fire sparked at a home along the 1100 block of Oro Street, near Sumner Avenue, in El Cajon. San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. David Chandroo said that when deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a person was still inside the house.

They tried to call the resident to come out but got no response.

Deputies entered the home and dragged the resident out safely. Chandroo said the person was taken to a local hospital with injuries but is expected to recover.

Deputies began investigating the cause of the house fire. The sergeant said investigators believe the blaze was arson. The SDSO’s Bomb/Arson detectives are now handling the case, trying to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

No further details were released by officials.

