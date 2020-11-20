San Diego County

Deputies Arrest Suspect in Deadly Shooting in Unincorporated El Cajon

Deputies were called to the 6000 block of Stallion Oak Road at 10:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate reports of gunfire

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Deputies have arrested a suspect in the case of a deadly shooting Thursday night in unincorporated El Cajon, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department announced Friday.

The SDSO said deputies were alerted to reports of gunfire at around 10:30 p.m. near the 6000 block of Stallion Oaks Road, off Dehesa Road and northeast of Sycuan Resort.

Before deputies arrived, the man who had been shot got into a car with an acquaintance who drove him away from the scene, investigators said.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: San Diego's Cases Again Break Record

California 5 mins ago

Newsom's Child Quarantined for Possible Virus Exposure

Deputies stopped the car carrying the victim about 1.5 miles away from the scene of the shooting. Inside, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The SDSO said deputies tried to give the man medical aid until medics with the Sycuan Fire Department arrived to help, but the man died.

Friday night the department said 49-year-old Daniel Christopher Allen had been arrested and charged with murder. Details of the arrest were not specified.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting can reach out to the SDSO at (858) 285-6330, or the after-hours line at (858) 565-5200.

This article tagged under:

San Diego CountySDSODehesa Roadunincorporated el cajon
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us