Deputies Arrest Suspect in Deadly Shooting in Unincorporated El Cajon

Deputies have arrested a suspect in the case of a deadly shooting Thursday night in unincorporated El Cajon, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department announced Friday.

The SDSO said deputies were alerted to reports of gunfire at around 10:30 p.m. near the 6000 block of Stallion Oaks Road, off Dehesa Road and northeast of Sycuan Resort.

Before deputies arrived, the man who had been shot got into a car with an acquaintance who drove him away from the scene, investigators said.

Deputies stopped the car carrying the victim about 1.5 miles away from the scene of the shooting. Inside, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The SDSO said deputies tried to give the man medical aid until medics with the Sycuan Fire Department arrived to help, but the man died.

Friday night the department said 49-year-old Daniel Christopher Allen had been arrested and charged with murder. Details of the arrest were not specified.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting can reach out to the SDSO at (858) 285-6330, or the after-hours line at (858) 565-5200.