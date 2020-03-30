Deputies Arrest Suspect in Attempted Sexual Assault at Park in Poway

San Diego deputies made an arrest Monday in the case of an attempted sexual assault over the weekend at a Poway park.

The suspect allegedly attempted to sexually assault a 34-year-old woman at around 10:30 a.m. in Community Park before fleeing on a bicycle, according to the SDSO.

The suspect, identified as Ryan Rasmussen, 39, was taken into custody Monday without incident, deputies said. He's accused of grabbing the victim from behind, pulling her to the ground, and attempting to sexually assault her.

When the victim creamed for help, a nearby witness intervened and pulled the suspect off of her, according to deputies. The woman was able to call 911, but not before the suspect pedaled off.

Anyone with additional information can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.