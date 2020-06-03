Santee

Deputies Arrest Protesters for Curfew Violations in Santee

By City News Service

Protesters in Santee were arrested for curfew violations after refusing to clear an intersection as a citywide curfew went into effect, authorities said Wednesday morning.

Approximately 200 protesters were at the intersection of Mission Gorge Road and Cuyamaca Street about 7 p.m. Tuesday when deputies in a helicopter made announcements that the curfew was about to begin and would be enforced, according to Sgt. Ashley Lewis of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Some protesters left, but a vast majority refused to leave the area and a San Diego sheriff's Mobile Field Force was called to the intersection to disperse the remaining protesters, Lewis said.

Multiple arrests were made and the remaining protesters cleared out, she said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

