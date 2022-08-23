Deputies Arrest Man Found With 6 Molotov Cocktails, Other Explosives in Fallbrook

Deputies with the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation arrested a man who had in his car six Molotov cocktails and other handheld firebombs Tuesday morning, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Sergeant Anthony Portillo.

Just after 8:30 a.m., Fallbrook deputies responded to reports of a man acting strangely on the 200 block of East Fig Street in Fallbrook.

Deputies arrested Jacob Daniel Oberg, 30, on outstanding warrants. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has been looking for Oberg on charges of vandalism, burglary, possessing drugs, drug paraphernalia and stolen property, said Sergeant Portillo.

On top of that, a search of Oberg's car revealed six Molotov cocktails, a flare, plus a container of gasoline.

The sheriff's bomb/arson team as well as the FBI responded to the incident, rendering the devices safe.

Both agencies served a search warrant Tuesday afternoon at Oberg's apartment in Lake Elsinore.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail, as well as FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives agents and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department assisted with the search.

Deputies booked Oberg at the Vista Detention Facility on six additional felony charges of possessing an explosive device in public. His bail is set for $600,000.