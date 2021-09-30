Encinitas

Deputies Arrest Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Encinitas Woman as She Slept

Maynor Ricardo Funes, 32, is accused of sexually assaulting an Encinitas woman in her sleep

By City News Service

A hand turns a key in a jail cell door
Getty Images

A man suspected of sneaking into an Encinitas woman's apartment in the middle of the night two weeks ago and sexually assaulting her was behind bars Thursday.

Maynor Ricardo Funes, 32, was arrested Wednesday after leaving a residence in the 1400 block of Hermes Avenue in Encinitas, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Funes allegedly attacked the victim while she was sleeping in her residence in the 2000 block of Carol View Drive shortly before midnight Sept. 17, Lt. Joel Stranger said. She was ultimately able to chase the shirtless assailant out of her home.

Officials did not disclose what led detectives to identify Funes as the alleged perpetrator in the case.

Local

San Diego County Sep 27

Latest Coronavirus Updates: SDUSD Approves Vaccine Mandate, 78.8% of San Diego Residents Are Fully Vaccinated

swimming 1 hour ago

San Diego Surgeon Pioneers Procedure for Scoliosis

Funes was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of burglary, assault to commit rape, forcible sex with a foreign object and forcible sodomy. He was being held on $1 million bail pending arraignment, tentatively scheduled for Friday.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Encinitas
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us