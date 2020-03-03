Deported Veteran, Now a US Citizen, Prepares to Vote for First Time

Hector Barajas-Varela, a U.S. military veteran, was deported more than 12 years ago. In 2018, he was granted U.S. citizenship. On Tuesday, he plans to vote for the first time ever as a U.S. citizen.

Telemundo 20 captured photos of Barajas-Varela at the San Ysidro Port of Entry early Tuesday morning, waiting for his turn to cross the U.S.-Mexico border so he could head to the polls and cast his ballot in the 2020 Presidential Primary. He planned to travel to Los Angeles and vote there. Here are photos of Barajas-Varela at the border crossing.