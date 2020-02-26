Dental Exams, Pet Care Among Services Offered to Homeless at Annual Downtown Event

Volunteers will be helping homeless individuals on Wednesday at the 14th annual Project Homeless Connect, where various resources will be offered to some of San Diego’s most vulnerable residents.

Health screenings, pet care and legal aid are among the numerous services that will be offered at the event, which is organized by the San Diego Housing Commission. Flu vaccines, haircuts and dental exams will also be offered at the event, among other services.

#SanDiego homeless residents and their pets are lined up to receive help at the annual Project Homeless Connect pic.twitter.com/C3QfgsgiGO — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) February 26, 2020

There are about 8,000 homeless people in San Diego County, with about 5,000 of those individuals living in the city, according to the county’s last homeless count.

With the goal of connecting those individuals with permanent housing opportunities, those who attend the event will learn more on how to be placed into shelters. Anyone who is interested in helping the cause can make monetary contributions to Interfaith Shelter Network of San Diego.

The resource fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Golden Hall in downtown.