Dense Fog to Blanket Roads During Friday Morning Commute

Drive slow, San Diego.

Dense fog rolled into San Diego again Wednesday evening and will stick around for Thursday's morning commute. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. for the coast and valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the coast and valleys of #SanDiego and #Orange Counties from 8PM today through 10AM Thursday. This image shows potential freeway conditions early Thursday. Drivers should use caution. Expect potential airport delays as well. #cawx pic.twitter.com/yz078CRIZo — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 1, 2021

Visibility could be severely limited on your way to work. NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said high beams should be left off while driving in fog. Also, your speed should decrease and the distance from the car in front of you should increase.

Meteorologist Brain James said cloud cover could stick around after the fog dissipates, and said the fog could return Friday morning.

Wednesday evening, visibility was measured at zero in Fallbrook and just an eighth of a mile in Santa Ana.