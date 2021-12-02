first alert weather

Dense Fog to Blanket Roads During Friday Morning Commute

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 10 a.m. Thursday

By NBC 7 Staff

Drive slow, San Diego.

Dense fog rolled into San Diego again Wednesday evening and will stick around for Thursday's morning commute. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. for the coast and valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

Visibility could be severely limited on your way to work. NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said high beams should be left off while driving in fog. Also, your speed should decrease and the distance from the car in front of you should increase.

Meteorologist Brain James said cloud cover could stick around after the fog dissipates, and said the fog could return Friday morning.

Wednesday evening, visibility was measured at zero in Fallbrook and just an eighth of a mile in Santa Ana.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherdense fog advisory
