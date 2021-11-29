Dense Fog Impacting Flights In and Out of San Diego Airport

Dense fog is impacting flights in and out of San Diego International Airport.

At least 30 incoming flights were delayed and one was canceled due to poor visibility, airport spokesperson Sabrina Lopiccolo confirmed. Six departing flights were also delayed, LoPiccolo said.

The National Weather Service San Diego said dense fog in the Laguna Beach area started drifting south toward the border at around 8:45 p.m. Visibility at the airport was limited to about a quarter-mile, the NWS said.

The NWS reported visibility in Oceanside was also down to a quarter-mile while NAS North Island was limited to about an eighth of a mile.

Check all flight statuses at San Diego Airport here.