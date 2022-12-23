weather in san diego

Dense Fog Advisory Issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas

By Renee Schmiedeberg

Mark Garfinkel

The National Weather Service of San Diego issued a dense fog advisory starting at 5:26 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for San Diego County's coastal areas, including Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City and San Diego.

The fog reduced visibility for the Carlsbad and Miramar areas to 1/4 mile; visibility at Imperial Beach was at 3/4 mile and 7 miles at the San Diego International Airport, according to the NWS.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Visibility will likely lower tonight as the fog is expected to move inland, the NWS added.

Travelers at San Diego International Airport kept their smiles on despite the challenges, NBC 7's Rory Devine reports.

Severe weather across the nation is causing many flights to be delayed or cancelled Friday night at San Diego International Airport in the middle of one of the most hectic and popular travel times of the entire year.

Local

Weekend Events

Things to Do This Weekend in San Diego

Holiday Lights

WATCH: Here's Where to Find Dazzling Holiday Light Displays in San Diego County

The Christmas rush is on and packages have also been delayed getting to their destinations.

FedEx, UPS, the United States Postal Service and Amazon were all seeing delays due to extreme winter weather across the U.S.

FedEx and UPS Warn Storm Could Delay Holiday Packages, Airlines Cancel Thousands of Flights

This article tagged under:

weather in san diegoSan Diegoweather
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us