Dense Fog Advisory Issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas

The National Weather Service of San Diego issued a dense fog advisory starting at 5:26 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for San Diego County's coastal areas, including Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City and San Diego.

The satellite loop from 5 to 6 PM shows the movement of the low clouds and fog in the coastal zones. At 6 PM, Carlsbad and Miramar were socked in with 1/4 mile visibility in dense fog. The vis at Imperial Beach was 3/4 miles, and the San Diego Airport was at 7 miles. #cawx pic.twitter.com/KMPn5EQcku — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 24, 2022

The fog reduced visibility for the Carlsbad and Miramar areas to 1/4 mile; visibility at Imperial Beach was at 3/4 mile and 7 miles at the San Diego International Airport, according to the NWS.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Visibility will likely lower tonight as the fog is expected to move inland, the NWS added.

Travelers at San Diego International Airport kept their smiles on despite the challenges, NBC 7's Rory Devine reports.

Severe weather across the nation is causing many flights to be delayed or cancelled Friday night at San Diego International Airport in the middle of one of the most hectic and popular travel times of the entire year.

The Christmas rush is on and packages have also been delayed getting to their destinations.

FedEx, UPS, the United States Postal Service and Amazon were all seeing delays due to extreme winter weather across the U.S.