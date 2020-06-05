Demonstrators Gather in Escondido to End Racial Inequality, Seek Police Reform

Signs in hand, demonstrators gathered in front of Escondido City Hall Friday afternoon to have their voices peacefully heard in the ongoing fight to end racial injustices.

SkyRanger 7 captured the crowd of hundreds standing at North Broadway just after 2 p.m. The demonstration marked seven straight days of such events in San Diego County, set off by the killing of George Floyd on May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police, as an officer kneeled on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds while he pleaded for air.

Protests large and small have formed across San Diego County demanding justice for Floyd, reform on policing, and an end to racial inequality in the United States.

Photos: George Floyd Protests, Unrest Across San Diego

The local protests have spanned La Mesa, downtown San Diego, North Park, Encinitas and Escondido – and touched major cities across the nation all week.

In San Diego, the demonstrations have remained largely peaceful but, in some instances, including the May 30 gathering in La Mesa, looting, violence, and arson followed as night fell.

More protests are expected Friday night in San Diego County, as well as through the weekend.