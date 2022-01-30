Demolition Underway for Vacant Building in Hillcrest, Formerly Pernicano's Restaurant

Demolition is underway for a vacant building in the heart of Hillcrest. The building was once home to Pernicano's, a popular restaurant and meeting place for movie stars and sports celebrities in the 1950s, but has been closed and boarded-up since 1985.

Heavy construction equipment could be seen bringing down the walls of the empty property Sunday. The site has attracted trash, graffiti and illegal drug activity since its closure.



While many residents of the Hillcrest neighborhood are happy to no longer live amongst the somber building, there are concerns about what development plans are in store for the property.

The site was sold to San Francisco-based developer Carmel Partners for just under $8.5 million in 2019.

NBC 7 reached out to Carmel Partners for an update on their plans for the property and is awaiting a response.