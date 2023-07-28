Demand for skilled workers continues to rise in San Diego County

New structures continue to pop up all over San Diego County.

The new high-rise apartments, single family homes and commercial projects being developed are brought to reality from just a blueprint by construction workers.

Even as we face a nationwide shortage of skilled workers, those projects are still being completed.

According to data from the Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 366,000 job openings in the construction industry by May 2023.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

HomeAid San Diego partnered with Lennar to host a job fair to connect employers with potential employees in the industry.

“I’m trying to be gainfully employed, you know, supporting a family living in San Diego,” Dion Caporrimo said.

Caporrimo sought job training and entered the industry shortly after the pandemic.

Developers finding skilled workers is important because the shortage has a ripple effect that ultimately impacts prices.

“If you don’t have the workforce to do the job, it is going to take longer to get the jobs done and that impacts timelines and that increases the price,” said Executive Director at Homeaid San Diego Mary Lydon.

The job fair expects to connect around 150 people to employers.