Dem Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders Heading to San Ysidro

What to Know U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is holding a rally in San Ysidro

This is Sanders' second visit to San Diego County

The event is Friday, Dec. 20th and is open to the public

The race to the White House is coming through San Diego.

On Friday, U.S. Senator and candidate for the Democratic nomination, Bernie Sanders will hold a campaign rally in San Ysidro.

Sanders will be speaking at an immigration rally at the San Ysidro Athletic Quad on 5353 Airway Rd.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and it is free to the public, but the campaign recommends anyone interested in attending the rally should RSVP online.

Sanders visited San Diego in March when he held a rally at Waterfront Park.

NBC 7

The two-time presidential hopeful will kick off his latest tour of Southern California with a rally in the Coachella Valley on Monday night, before heading to a town hall in Moreno Valley, ending with his forum in San Ysidro.

The campaign says Sanders has a lot of support in the Golden State.

"[Bernie 2020] has surpassed 8 million attempted voter contacts, opened five offices, held more than 4,300 events, and more than 760,000 people have taken action with the campaign," reads a statement from Anna Bahr, the California spokesperson for the campaign.

Sanders challenged Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary, but lost. During that campaign he held a rally in National City that city officials said the campaign was slow to pay.

The city said it received the payment in Oct. 2017, almost a year-and-a-half after the rally in 2016.