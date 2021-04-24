San Ysidro Port of Entry

Delays at San Ysidro Port of Entry, Migrants Protest in Area

By Telemundo 20 Staff and NBC 7 Staff

Telemundo

Only about a quarter of the lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry were open Saturday morning, prompting long delays of more than four hours. And a group of migrants protested for a second day in the area.

Telemundo 20 first reported that asylum seekers were gathering closer to the border on Friday. Some held up signs with messages, written in Spanish, like “children are suffering” and “we are in danger.”

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

They hoped to bring awareness about the slow process of securing legal entrance into the U.S.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Del Mar Fairgrounds Vaccine Super Station Expands

Fernando Tatis Jr. 1 hour ago

Like Father, Like Son: Tatís hits 2 HRs, Padres Beat LA 6-1

Dozens of U.S Customs and Border Protection agents were seen in the area.

By 10 a.m. on Saturday, officials had nine of the 34 regular lanes open between San Diego and Tijuana. About three SENTRI lanes were also open.

The vehicle wait times, calculated by NBC 7’s Border Traffic app, estimated that the standard wait time was more than four and a half hours by noon on Saturday. It also said the SENTRI line was about an hour and there was no wait for those entering Mexico.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for updates.

This article tagged under:

San Ysidro Port of EntrySan Ysidromigrants
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us