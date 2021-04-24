Delays at San Ysidro Port of Entry, Migrants Protest in Area

Only about a quarter of the lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry were open Saturday morning, prompting long delays of more than four hours. And a group of migrants protested for a second day in the area.

Telemundo 20 first reported that asylum seekers were gathering closer to the border on Friday. Some held up signs with messages, written in Spanish, like “children are suffering” and “we are in danger.”

They hoped to bring awareness about the slow process of securing legal entrance into the U.S.

Dozens of U.S Customs and Border Protection agents were seen in the area.

By 10 a.m. on Saturday, officials had nine of the 34 regular lanes open between San Diego and Tijuana. About three SENTRI lanes were also open.

The vehicle wait times, calculated by NBC 7’s Border Traffic app, estimated that the standard wait time was more than four and a half hours by noon on Saturday. It also said the SENTRI line was about an hour and there was no wait for those entering Mexico.

