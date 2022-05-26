Five Schools in Poway Unified School District on Lockdown Following Anonymous Phone Call Threat

Multiple schools in North County are on lockdown following an anonymous phone call threat to Del Norte High School, but a Poway Unified School District spokesperson confirmed there is no evidence of an actual physical threat.

"In an abundance of caution, the police have placed us on secure campus, while they investigate an anonymous phone call threat," said Christine Paik, Poway Unified spokesperson.

SDPD and Poway Unified School District are asking parents to remain calm and not rush to the schools.

Thank you for your patience while we work with law enforcement to get the all clear. Please do not come to campus to ensure law enforcement can complete their investigation without any hindrances. pic.twitter.com/OQNWGmDIWL — Poway Unified (@PowayUnified) May 26, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Paik said there is no evidence of an actual physical threat to any school campus.

Design 39, Stone Ranch Elementary, Monterey Ridge Elementary School and Del Sur Elementary, who are all part of Poway Unified, are all on lockdown as a precaution. Oak Valley Middle school has been placed on a "secure campus."

"Any threat is taken very seriously, especially after what just happened," SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.

This threat occurred two days after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children in their last week of school before the summer break. Two adults were also killed, with many more injured in Tuesday's massacre at Robb Elementary School.

It was the deadliest school shooting since a gunman killed 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.