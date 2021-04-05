Del Mar Vaccine Super Station to Close This Week Due to Supply Shortage

The COVID-19 vaccination super station at the Del Mar Fairgrounds will be closed for several days this week due to a lack of supplies, Scripps Health announced on Monday.

According to the health agency, a delivery shortfall of COVID-19 vaccine doses will force the vaccine site to close on the following days:

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Wednesday, April 7;

Friday, April 9;

Saturday, April 10;

Sunday, April 11.

Scripps Health said the closure comes as a result of “the low number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that were delivered” to the agency. Patients who had vaccine appointments scheduled on those dates will automatically be rescheduled via MyTurn’s online system.

The news comes as eligibility for the vaccine expanded to include adults ages 50 or older. Some residents have voiced concerns in being able to secure their shots since eligible Californians had previously expressed frustrations in being able to snag an appointment.

Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged the issue on Friday when he toured a City Heights pop-up vaccine site.

There’s a lot of confusion over what over-the-counter medication is allowed after getting the coronavirus vaccine. Here’s what you need to know before you get your shot.

“The only constraint on the work here in the county is manufactured supply," Newsom said last week. He added that the state designed its vaccine administration to be capable of giving out millions of doses each week but a lull in vaccine doses has prevented California vaccine sites from reaching its true potential.

California expects to receive millions of more vaccine doses this week, ahead of when eligibility is slated to expand yet again – this time to allow anyone ages 16 or older.