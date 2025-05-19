California Wildfires

Del Mar to host wildfire prevention and preparedness workshop this week

The workshop is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Del Mar Civic Center on May 20.

By Vanessa Gaeta-Muñoz

The City of Del Mar will host a community workshop this week to review general wildfire preparedness as wildfire season is coming up. It's set for 5:30 p.m. at the Del Mar Civic Center on May 20.

This comes as California released a new map of fire hazard severity zones for San Diego County this past March, showing a 26% increase in acres now in a very high hazard zone, up from 646,838 to 817,212. Cities like Imperial Beach, La Mesa and Lemon Grove, also appeared on the map for the very first time.

According to the City of Del Mar's official website, the updated maps will be briefly addressed during the workshop, but residents may provide comments at the June 2 meeting of the City Council, which they say, "will include the first public hearing for the adoption of the maps."

City of Del Mar Fire Hazard Severity Zones

The maps must be finalized and approved by July 22, as state law requires local agencies to approve these maps within 120 days of their release, in order to ensure local communities are adequately informed about fire risks, the necessary precautions to take, and how to prepare for emergencies, according to the city.

