Del Mar to host back-to-back Breeders' Cups in 2024, 2025

The Breeders’ Cup will return to Del Mar in 2025 after the track north of San Diego also hosts next year.

"Our return to Del Mar in back-to-back years marks the continuation of a wonderful collaboration and successful partnership, both with our friends at the track and with the greater San Diego area, demonstrating our continued commitment to California horse racing," said Drew Fleming, president and CEO of Breeders’ Cup Limited.

It will mark the fourth time the track hosts the two-day world championships, after doing so in 2017, 2021 and next year. The dates for 2024 are Nov. 1-2 and in 2025 will be Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

In 2017, Del Mar had attendance of 70,420 and total wagering of $166,077,486.

The 2021 event, held during the COVID-19 pandemic, attracted 47,089 as a result of attendance limits and had total wagering of $182,908,409, which was a record until being surpassed the following year at Keeneland in Kentucky.

NBC 7's Todd Strain reports from Del Mar ahead of the running of the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic.

