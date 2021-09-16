Del Mar City Council

Del Mar to Consider COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for City Employees

The City of Del Mar will consider implementing a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for their employees during their city council meeting on Monday

By Melissa Adan

The City of Del Mar joins a growing list of cities considering a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for its employees. The Del Mar City Council will discuss several options during their city council meeting on Sept. 20.

Del Mar follows the City of Imperial Beach who met Wednesday night to discuss adopting a similar issue. The City of Imperial Beach chose to give its staff another month to either get vaccinated or provide a medical or religious exemption. They plan to revisit the issue in an upcoming city council meeting.

Meanwhile, other cities like Coronado and Encinitas are requiring their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, also offering a testing option for some. But, these policies differ from city to city.

"If people aren’t willing to do it voluntarily, I guess we have to resort to this kind of measure to get compliance," said Del Mar Heights resident, Beverly Toth.

According to Del Mar’s city staff report, the city has less than 60 full-time employees, but they employ over 100 full-time and part-time/ seasonal employees.

The report also shares how currently 77% of the city’s total employees are vaccinated. This reflects a similar vaccination rate across San Diego County.

The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. on Monday and they will discuss several options, from mandating vaccines without a testing option or requiring testing for unvaccinated employees.

