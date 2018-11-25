A Del Mar teen is paying it forward this holiday season by volunteering her time in medical clinics south of the border.

Reese Ger-Herscott just came back from her third trip to El Fuerte in Sinaloa, Mexico where she helped doctors provide medical and dental aid for people in need.

Ger-Herscott volunteered with LIGA International, the Flying Doctors of Mercy.

“As a 16-year-old, I’m definitely not the person who is doing these surgeries,” Ger-Herscott told NBC 7. “I am making it so the doctors and nurses and all the support staff can do their best to get through as many patients as possible.”

The Francis Parker junior wants to study medicine after high school.

“People are people wherever they are, so that’s just important to be able to help out wherever we can,” she said.

Ger-Herscott comes from a family of doctors.

Her mother is an emergency room physician and her grandfather is an orthopedic surgeon; both have traveled with Ger-Herscott to Mexico on medical mission trips with LIGA International.