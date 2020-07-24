Del Mar Racing

Del Mar Racing Resumes After Outbreak of COVID-19 Among Jockeys

By City News Service and Eric S. Page

71469939DM004_Del_Mar_Openi
Getty Images

Racing is set to resume at Del Mar Friday after three racing dates were canceled because 15 jockeys tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jockeys Victor Espinoza, Eduard Kennis Rojas Fernandez, Flavien Prat and Eduard Kennis Rojas Fernandez were among those who tested positive. Umberto Rispoli, who won three races on opening day at Del Mar, said in a tweet that he tested positive although he did not show any symptoms.

Del Mar requires all riders traveling from other jurisdictions to be tested prior to being able to ride at the track, a protocol that Del Mar Thoroughbred Club CEO Joe Harper said worked to catch cases of COVID-19.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 501 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Additional Deaths

San Diego 2 hours ago

Organization Helps Women Veterans Succeed in Transitioning Into Civilian Life

The DMTC responded to the positive tests that wiped out racing from July 17-19 by instituting new travel restrictions to include only permitting jockeys based in California to ride and prohibiting all jockeys who leave the track to ride elsewhere from returning to Del Mar for the remainder of the summer racing season.

NBC 7's Audra Stafford shares updates on the COVID-19 cases impacting jockeys at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Racing has been cancelled for this weekend.

Del Mar also re-configured and expanded its jockeys' quarters, including moving some of the functions that normally take place in the jockeys'
room to an adjacent area.

Racing will be held Monday to make up for one of the canceled days.

The other two lost days will be made up later in the season, on dates to be
determined, said Tom Robbins, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club executive vice president for racing.

Many of the races that had been scheduled for last weekend have been shifted to this weekend. The Grade II $150,000 San Diego Handicap will be run Saturday and the Grade II $200,000 Eddie Read Stakes Sunday.

Maximum Security, the 2019 male 3-year-old Eclipse Award winner best remembered for being disqualified for interference after crossing the finish
line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby, is the even-money favorite in the San
Diego Handicap.

Horse races planned for this weekend at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club were canceled and rescheduled for next week in the wake of a series of positive tests among 15 jockeys slated to ride, reports NBC 7's Todd Strain.

This article tagged under:

Del Mar RacingCovid-19Victor EspinozaasymptomaticDMTC
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us