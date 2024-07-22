Del Mar opening weekend marred by first horse death of season

Just two days into the 2024 summer racing season at the Del Mar Racetrack, a 4-year-old gelding died after breaking its leg racing on Sunday, state horse racing officials confirmed Monday.

"... Giver Not a Taker was injured during the running of the 10th race Sunday at Del Mar, requiring euthanasia," Mike Marten, spokesman for the California Horse Racing Board, told NBC 7 on Monday.

Giver Not a Taker had 14 career races and three first-place finishes, according to the industry website Equibase. He was owned by Kirk and Judy Robison and trained by Peter Miller. His latest jockey was Armando Ayuso.

He was the first racehorse to die after a racing or training injury at Del Mar in 2024. Five horses died from racing or training injuries at the track in 2023.

Dating back to 2019, this death marks the summer meet's earliest racing fatality. In 2020, there was a training fatality on the second day of the meet, according to Marten.

During Giver Not a Taker's career, he earned a total of $308,272, according to Equibase.