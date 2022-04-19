The Del Mar Antiques + Art + Design Show will present 75 premier exhibitors offering a broad range of quality antiques including fine antique furniture, silver, paintings, bronzes, weaponry, porcelain, Asian antiques, antique and estate jewelry and watches, pottery, lighting, crystal, prints, oriental rugs, rare books, textiles, posters, toys, dolls, vintage designer clothing and accessories and much, much more!

Del Mar Antiques + Art + Design Show opens Friday, April 29th from 11am to 6pm, Saturday, April 30th from 11am to 6pm and Sunday, May 1st from 11am to 4pm in the Bing Crosby Hall at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Weekend admission is $8 and offers return entry all three days of the show. For more information for more info CLICK HERE!

The Del Mar Fairgrounds is located at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar CA 92014 about 20 miles north of San Diego and just off the I-5 Freeway. It’s a beautiful and affluent coastal community with many serious and dedicated antique and art collectors.