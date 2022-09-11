Del Cerro Residents Told to Boil Water Until Mid-Week

About 80 homes in the Del Cerro neighborhood of San Diego have been advised to boil their water Sunday after an air release valve broke on a pipeline, the city of San Diego Tweeted.

Crews were working to replace the air release valve on Del Cerro Boulevard, expected to be done by mid-week, the city said.

In the meantime, potable water stations were available for affected residents.

San Diego Councilmember Raul Campillo informed residents on Twitter of the boil water notice.

"Del Cerro residents west of Lyden Way: Due to the recent malfunction of an air pressure valve connected to a water main and construction activities to repair the valve, residents are advised to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking & cooking until further notice," he wrote on Twitter.