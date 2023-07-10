San Diego

Del Cerro neighbors wake up to antisemitic fliers on car windshields

It's the latest in a slew of car tagging happening around San Diego County

By Shandel Menezes

Neighbors in Del Cerro woke up Saturday morning to antisemitic fliers on their car windshields. It's not just happening here. It's happening all over San Diego.

Neighbors on Theta Place in Del Cerro said antisemitism was the wake-up call none of them were looking for. The Rose family’s car was one of dozens with a flyer on the windshield.

“My husband had put it on the table, and I just was like, ‘not what you want to see when you go get your Cheerios in the morning,’” neighbor Sheryl Rose said.

The flyer had an antisemitic message and it’s just one of many.

Neighbors sent NBC 7 more than 10 different flyers making their rounds around the county. They also alerted the police and a Jewish advocacy group called “Stop Antisemitism .”

“These repulsive leaflets that they distribute all over the country now target Jewish Americans and blame essentially society's woes on the Jews,” said executive director, Liora Rez. “Whether it's the word Ukraine, whether it's the abortion debate, whether it's gun control….”

This time, the group NBC 7 is intentionally not naming to avoid amplifying their platform, targeted a historically Jewish neighborhood steps away from a Jewish synagogue.

“100% It's an intimidation tactic,” Rez said. “It's a concentrated target and harassment campaign against the Jewish people.”

Sheryl Rose said standing against antisemitism isn’t a Jewish problem. It’s everyone’s problem.

“I'm not Jewish, and I'm not particularly religious in any way, but I'm a human,” she said. “It's just disgusting.”

If someone comes across one of the fliers, executive director Liora Rez suggests you give them to police or another advocacy group along with any security footage so anyone involved can be held legally responsible.

San Diego
