Deftones Host Epic Festival at Petco Park

Day of the Dead (or Dia De Muertos in Spanish) is a Mexican holiday that commemorates loved ones who have passed on to the next state of being. So, what about Dia De Los Deftones?

At Petco Park on Saturday, Nov. 3, contemplative alt-metal legends Deftones will be hosting their own festival featuring themselves, Future, Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda, San Diego's own Rocket From the Crypt, H09909, Doja Cat, Voww and Vein.

The Nov. 3 date will be one of two exclusive California appearances for the multiplatinum, Grammy Award-winning headliner who last played San Diego on July 7, 2017, at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre.

“For years, we’ve played on festivals with such amazing and diverse line-ups and that is what we have achieved with our first line-up for Dia De Los Deftones. We want this event to be a celebration; with the incredible artists we’ve assembled, and the experiences we’re curating for the festival site, it’s going to be a wonderful day and night for all who join us,” Deftones frontman Chino Moreno said in a press release.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have such fantastic and credible artists joining us on this maiden voyage, and we look forward to bringing it to you," drummer Abe Cunningham added.

As epic as this lineup is, you might have to start pinching some pennies, because tickets for the all-ages, day-long music celebration are going for $75 (with VIP packages starting at $195).

Sure beats staying home and doing nothing, though.

Tickets for Dia De Los Deftones go on sale Friday, July 20, at 10 a.m. Get them here.

