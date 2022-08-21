Defense, Pitching & Long Ball Power Padres To Win Over Washington

Defense, pitching and home runs is a proven recipe for success in Major League Baseball.

The San Diego Padres followed that recipe for a 2-1 victory Sunday at Petco Park against the Washington Nationals.

Padres starting pitcher Sean Manaea came into the game having allowed home runs in 8 straight starts and 9 home run's in his previous 5 starts. After pitching a scoreless first 3 innings, the National Nelson Cruz crushed a Manaea offering for a 440 foot homer to left giving Washington a 1-0 lead.

That was about the only blemish on a super Sunday performance from the Padres left-hander. Manaea pitched 7 innings, allowed just 5 hits and struck out 4.

Following Manaea, Robert Suarez pitched a scoreless 8th inning and Nick Martinez pitched a scoreless 9th inning to close out the win.

Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin, who entered Sunday with 4-16 record (including 6 straight loses) and 6.96 era, was sharp from the start, holding the Padres scoreless through 5 innings. However, in the 6th Brandon Drury lead off with a double to left-center, then Josh Bell followed with an opposite field line driver homer down the line in right giving San Diego a 2-1 lead. It was the second straight game that Bell has homered against his former team.

The defensive play of the game was made in the top of the 6th inning, when Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim tracked a pop fly behind 3rd base into foul territory, running hard Kim made the catch while crashing into the wall. After hitting the short wall just above his hip, Kim crashed to the ground, as the umpire made the out sign Petco Park fans erupted in applause and a standing ovation.

2 things to unload here:



1) Kim is OKAY 👍



2) Kim is HIM🔥@Padres | #TimeToShine pic.twitter.com/XkNQ4tYmSH — Bally Sports San Diego (@BallySportsSD) August 21, 2022

In the playoff chase, the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs Sunday, so the Padres now lead the Brewers by 2 games for the National League's final wild card spot.

The Padres do not play on Monday, then return to Petco Park Tuesday and Wednesday for a 2-game series against Cleveland.