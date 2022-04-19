Defendant in Carlsbad Hiker Murder May Be Tried As Adult

After more than a year since the killing of a hiker in Carlsbad, the defendant charged in the brutal murder was back before a judge

On Monday, the now 18-year-old Haloa Beaudet participated in a during a juvenile court proceeding via livestream video.

The hearing was the first step in deciding whether Haloa should be tried as an adult.

The murder of 68-year-old widow Lisa Thorborg, who was killed while trail hiking in Hosp Grove Park, both terrified and outraged the Carlsbad community.

On Dec. 14, 2020, the day of Haloa's arrest, which came almost three weeks after the murder, NBC 7's cameras were rolling when he was spotted, shoeless and shirtless, in the park where the woman was killed. He kept a broad smile on his face, always looking around curiously as he climbed the playground equipment and walked a trail

Before running off that day, Haloa approached NBC 7 reporter Alexis Rivas, asked about the murder and if there were any leads.

“I don’t understand who would take a woman’s life at 68," said fellow hiker and Thorborg family friend Theresa Dooley. "She was just walking on a trail, enjoying nature."

We showed the video shot last December to Dooley. She found it very disturbing.

“I thought to myself, 'Gosh, what if it was going to happen again?' ” Dooley said.

Carlsbad investigators said Thorborg was stabbed twice in the neck. The attack happened after 11 on the morning of Nov. 23, 2020.

Dooley said the city cleared away some of the foliage from the trail where Thorborg was killed so it’s more visible to passers-by. Dooley doesn’t go there to hike anymore. She said she doesn’t get a good feeling in the park anymore. Despite the peaceful surroundings, it’s just not the same to her.

So, compelled by Throrborg’s story, Dooley helped organize a memorial walk. She said she raised some $2,000 for a park bench.

“We thought this would be a really beautiful place to have it," Dooley said. "It's very peaceful. You can see the sunset here.“

The memorial bench sits in Buena Vista Reservoir Park, directly across the street from where the Thorborgs lived. Dooley said they have since moved to Oregon.

Through text messaging, Lisa’s daughter Emma declined to comment about Haloa possibly being tried as an adult.

“Expressing our opinion to the court is where it will actually make a difference, “ Thorborg texted.

Dooley said that, as it is such a horrendous crime, it deserves an adult punishment, the hole left in Dooley's heart and the hearts of many others can’t ever be filled.

“Every time I drive by Hosp Grove, I just wave at Lisa, knowing here spirit is here," Dooley said. "I think about her all the time.“

Beaudet was in court Monday for a status hearing. He is scheduled for a transfer hearing July 11, which is when the judge will determine whether the teen will be tried as an adult.