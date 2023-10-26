James Webb telescope's awe-inspiring images featured in IMAX at the Fleet's revamped theatre

The Fleet Science Center reopened a revamped IMAX theatre Thursday with a new documentary film that takes guests to the edge of the known universe.

"Deep Sky" premieres in IMAX format at the newly renovated Heikoff Giant Dome Theater, showcasing awe-inspiring images captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Nathaniel Kahn and narrated by Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams, "Deep Sky" follows "the high-stakes global mission to build JWST and to launch it into orbit 1 million miles from Earth, in an attempt to answer questions that have haunted us since the beginning of time: Where did we come from? How did the universe begin? Are we alone?"

"If there ever was a subject tailor-made for IMAX screens, this is it," said Kahn. "The IMAX format allows you to appreciate the astonishing resolution of NASA's new telescope and to immerse yourself in cosmic landscapes that leave you filled with awe."

"Deep Sky" goes behind the scenes of JWST, capturing its launch and the release of the first full-color images seen by billions around the world. The film begins during the telescope's construction, following it to the harrowing launch stage, and through the release of the first full-color images to the public on July 12, 2022.

"You see the ability of people to get together and build something like this from all kinds of different countries and backgrounds and specialties and to collaborate on something that we don’t have to do – we just want to do it, because we’re human beings and we’re curious about the universe," Kahn said.

Williams, the film's narrator, is a San Diego native and Oscar-winner starring in such films as "Brokeback Mountain," "Manchester By The Sea," and "The Fablemans."

"I'm excited to work with Nathaniel and IMAX to tell the story of the captivating images taken by this new telescope."

Kahn earned an Oscar nod for his first film, "My Architect," which featured his father, Louis Kahn, the designer of the Salk Institute in La Jolla. With his San Diego ties, Kahn was also excited to be able to present "Deep Sky" at the Fleet's IMAX theatre.

"I remember as a kid, going to the planetarium and just being entranced by this idea that you go inside a building, and suddenly you’re transported into the universe," he said. "To be able to present this new telescope and everything it’s seeing on this theater? I mean, that’s the dream, both for an astronomy buff and a filmmaker."

The Heikoff Giant Dome Theater at the Fleet is the world's first IMAX Dome Theater. "Deep Sky" has a run time of 40 minutes.