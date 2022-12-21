Decorated SEAL Team 1 Commander Found Dead at His San Diego Home: Navy

Commander Robert "Bobby" Ramirez III, a highly-decorated naval officer, was found dead at his home in San Diego County Monday.

At the time of his death, Ramirez was serving as commanding officer of SEAL Team 1, part of Naval Special Warfare Group One based on Naval Base Coronado.

Naval Special Warfare Command officials wrote in a statement Wednesday that foul play is not suspected to have played a role in his death, citing that the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation remains ongoing.

“Bobby was an outstanding leader, devoted husband and father, and a good friend to us all,” said Capt. David Abernathy, commanding officer of Naval Special Warfare Group 1, who oversees all four Coronado-based SEAL teams.

“This is a devastating loss to our community and all who knew him. We will remain in support of Bobby’s family, friends and teammates during this extremely difficult time," Abernathy added.

Ramirez enlisted Jan. 25, 1996, attended Recruit training in Great Lakes, Illinois, and Combat Systems training in Virginia Beach, Virginia, before attending Navy Special Warfare Basic Training in Coronado in 1997.

Ramirez was assigned to the Virginia-based East Coast Special Warfare Unit from June 1997 to July 2001. He returned to school while staying in Virginia before returning to the West Coast Special Warfare Unit as a commissioned officer in June 2004, where he remained in various tasks until his detachment from the unit in June 2020.

He was promoted to the rank of Commander on Sept. 1, 2019.

He spent two years with Commander, Seventh Fleet, in Yokosuka, Japan from June 2020 until earlier this year, before returning to his most recent assignment rejoining the West Coast Special Warfare Unit this past June.

Throughout his almost 27-year career, Ramirez earned numerous awards, including five Bronze Star Medals, two of which were issued with the Combat "V" device recognizing Ramirez' valor and acts of heroism.

Ramirez also has three Combat Action ribbons, a Defense Meritorious Service Medal, a Joint Service Commendation Medal and several medals earned for service during the Iraq, Afghanistan and Inherent Resolve campaigns, among many others.

Ramirez is the second SEAL team commander to die within a little more than the past year.

Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, commander of SEAL Team 8, died Dec. 7, 2021 during a helicopter rope training event in Norfolk, Virginia.

This past October, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro posthumously promoted Bourgeois to the rank of Captain.

There has not been any announcements if Ramirez is expected to also be promoted posthumously.