As a U.S. Navy SEAL faced court-martial in San Diego Friday for the alleged premeditated murder of an ISIS fighter in Iraq, Rep. Duncan Hunter strongly defended the decorated service member.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher was accused of premeditated murder for the stabbing death of a teenage ISIS fighter by U.S. Navy prosecutors during an Article 32 hearing in November.

The stabbing happened in Mosul, Iraq, in May 2017.

Gallagher has previously denied the charges.

The Navy SEAL’s arraignment began at 9 a.m. Friday in a San Diego courtroom.

Amid the proceedings, Hunter's office released a statement just before noon detailing the representative's thoughts on the case.

The representative for California's 50th congressional district said he personally reviewed Gallagher's case and met with the Navy SEAL's family.

"It is important to remember that this ISIS combatant was engaged in an extensive firefight with Chief Gallagher’s team and was already significantly injured when captured," Hunter said. "No credible evidence has been provided that this ISIS fighter was murdered as opposed to dying from his terrorist actions."

The Navy has previously outlined its evidence, including cellphone photos that show Gallagher holding up the head of the deceased fighter during a reenlistment ceremony.

Prosecutors also presented evidence that they say shows Chief Gallagher tried to bribe fellow SEALs not to talk about the incident to NCIS investigators.

"I have also received reports that Chief Gallagher is being confined to the brig where, allegedly, he has not been provided with quality access to medical care, mental health services or legal representation," Hunter said.

If true, the representative said he would introduce legislation to ensure this situation is not repeated.

"South American criminal illegal aliens are provided with better access to legal representation than our nation’s elite warriors because bureaucratic lawyers in the Navy justice system see this situation as an opportunity to make their name and advance their career," Hunter added in his statement.

Decorated Navy SEAL to Face Court-Martial in ISIS Death

NBC 7's Bridget Naso spoke to the SEAL's attorney about the charges hours after the Navy confirmed the SEAL will face a Court-Martial (Published Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019)

He also called on President Donald Trump to step in.

"I believe that Chief Gallagher’s matter needs to be taken away from the Navy and President Trump himself needs to personally review and dismiss this case, taking an American hero out of a prison cell and back on the front lines where he belongs," Hunter said.

His full statement is provided below.

Gallagher has served 19 years in the U.S. Navy and more than 14 years as a Navy SEAL, his attorney said.

In 2017, Gallagher was ranked as the top SEAL chief and his platoon was ranked as the top SEAL platoon, the website said.

During his service, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal twice, an Army Commendation Medal, and nearly a dozen other decorations.