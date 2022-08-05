Gaslamp

Decades-Themed Free Roller Skating Nights Are Back at Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego

Put on your skates and head to the Gaslamp District for a roll out into the past

By Renee Schmiedeberg

Roller skaters decked out in bell bottoms, chevron prints and love beads will be grooving to the Bee Gees and taking over a block of the Gaslamp Quarter this Sunday -- and every Sunday until the end of September for Gaslamp Skate Sundays.

The events takes place on 5th and Island Avenue each Sunday from July 31 to Sept. 25 from 5-8 p.m.

Each event is decades-themed starting from the 70s to the 00s and features live music with DJs, party lights and skaters of all levels.

Local roller skater gang, Sunset Roller Club, puts on the event all summer.

Parking in the area can be tricky, especially if the event falls on the same day as a Padres game at Petco Park. Attendees are encouraged to reserve parking ahead of time using the "Park it on Market" or 6th Avenue and K Parkade online parking reservation services, according to Sunset Roller Club's Facebook page.

For more information on the event, click here.

