Debate over proposed fuel transfer station in National City delayed

Local leaders are delaying discussions about whether to move forward with plans for a new fuel transfer site in National City.

It would be located near West 18th at he BNSF Rail Station. If approved by the full city council, the facility would run 24/7, with 70 trucks coming through each day. They would pick up renewable fuels like diesel and ethanol from trains and then deliver to retailers nearby.

The National City Planning Commission was expected to discuss a final environmental impact report to assess the project impact. But Monday night's planned talks were put on hold after the California Coastal Commission sent National City a letter, expressing concerns about the project.

"Based on this new information, I've determined that there will be no public hearing this evening. Therefore, there will be no public comments taken," National City Planning Commission Chair Martin Miller said. "In a positive light, this gives you, as the public, the opportunity to study this very significant letter and all the other comments that are part of this package."

Houston-based USD Clean Fuels is seeking approval from the city of National City.

Some organizations and community members are speaking out against the proposed project, with many of them citing health concerns.

“It will be about a half-mile from a local elementary school, Kimble Elementary School, and even closer than that to some local homes that are in the area,” said Jose Franco Garcia, executive director of the Environmental Health Coalition. “Diesel particulate matter really impacts things like asthma and other respiratory issues that people suffer from regularly."

“It’s not going to benefit National City," Maggie Morales said. "It’s just going to bring more pollution."

USD Clean Fuels, however, disputes those concerns.

“USD Clean Fuels is confident this project will be beneficial for National City, the greater San Diego area, and California," the company said in a statement to NBC 7. "By bringing clean fuels to an existing railroad site, our project will create a more efficient and sustainable infrastructure in National City and the surrounding region."

It's unclear when National City will discuss the fueling site again.