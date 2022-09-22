death investigation

Death Investigation Underway After Jail Inmates Found Unresponsive

It is unclear what the cause of death is

By City News Service

A jail cell
Getty Images

The death of a person in deputy custody at a hospital is under investigation, it was Thursday.

On Sept. 18, two inmates of the San Diego Central Jail were found unresponsive in their cell and were taken to the hospital after CPR and Naloxone were administered by staff at the jail, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

San Diego News

harborside park 13 hours ago

Chula Vista Park, Once Overrun by Homeless Encampments, One Step Closer to Possible Renovation

San Diego 6 hours ago

No Cozy Sweaters Here: San Diego's Fall Season Starts With a Heat Wave

One of the inmates, only identified as a 38-year-old man, was taken back to the jail fully recovered, deputies report.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

His cellmate, a 33-year-old man, stayed at the hospital until his death, reported on Wednesday.

A county medical examiner is expected to schedule an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The names of the victims have not been released pending family notifications.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

death investigationSan DiegoSan Diego Central JailjailJail Death
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us