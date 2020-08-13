‘Dear Dr. Fauci': Vista Singer Writes Tribute Song to Infectious Disease Expert

The coronavirus has affected musicians around the world. For many, it’s led to canceled tours and performances. But some artists have found inspiration in the pandemic.

Bets Malone, a well-known musical theatre actress from Vista, took one of her favorite songs, "You Made Me Love You," changed up the words and turned it into a tribute for her favorite person: Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“I kind of have a little scientist crush on Dr. Fauci,” Malone said. “I’ve been impressed with his demeanor, with his character, with how he’s been able to brave all the criticism and still shows up every day and tries to help us.”

Malone said she’s been writing spoof songs her whole life.

When the pandemic started, she knew she was going to be out of work for a long time, so she began writing songs to help create content for her husband who owns a theatre. She said that with the theatre being forced to close, the businesses needed something to help keep its patrons engaged.

She turned to songs about coronavirus to help spread some positive energy during these uncertain times.

Since Malone uploaded “Dear Dr. Fauci” to her YouTube channel three days ago, she has received over 1,000 views. She hopes it reaches Dr. Fauci soon.

“I hope he doesn’t get weirded out, but I really hope he sees it,” said Malone.

Malone admits to getting a little political with her words, but she said her only intention is to show her appreciation for Dr. Fauci.