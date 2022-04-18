Deal Worked out for 2022 San Diego County Fair, but Legal Battle Continues

The San Diego County Fair will go on this year, an attorney said Monday.

John Moot works for Talley Amusements, which had contested the awarding of the Midway contract.

"The fair will go back to how it was operated several years ago, with many different midway carnival operators, not just a sole operator," Moot said in a statement on Monday.

The 22nd District Agricultural Association (DAA) and Talley Amusement are locked in a court duel over the contract for the midway, the area of the fair where food, amusement rides and classic carnival games are found.

Talley Amusements is accusing the DAA of helping along an unfair bidding process for the contract, which was awarded to Ray Cammack Shows (RCS). A judge effectively agreed by issuing an injunction.

"All parties (RCS and Talley) will be involved in this year's fair," Moot said in his statement on Monday. "All parties, including the 22nd DAA, worked throughout the Easter weekend to come up with the deal."

The injunction will stay in place and the lawsuit has not been dismissed, Moot said.

Both judges involved in adjudicating the case have signed off on the deal, according to Moot.

NBC 7's Rory Devine explains why the fair is caught up with contractors offering rides and amusements.

The San Diego Business Journal estimates the rides and attractions at the fair in Del Mar lure in 1.5 million people and generate $230 million in local spending.

The five-year midway contract is worth some $80 million and employs between 150 and 200 people, according to Moot.

In 2019, organizers said they had 60,000 daily visitors and 500 vendors — 35% of which are San Diego-based.

According to their lawyer, the DAA let go of 85% of its staff because there was no fair revenue. The 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic; last year’s version was scaled down.

This year, the DAA could lose $6 million in net revenue if it doesn't put on the fair — which could result in additional layoffs, Alexander said.