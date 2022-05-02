Deadly Stabbing Under Investigation in Clairemont Residential Area

An investigation is underway in a Clairemont residential neighborhood following the deadly stabbing of a 67-year-old man.

The violence was reported at about 2:20 a.m. on Monday on the 5000 block of Bowden Avenue. Shortly after arriving, San Diego police officers found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound at a home in the area. They also found a man standing in a driveway with a bloody knife in hand.

SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said the case involves extended family members, but didn't specify how the victim and suspect are related. He added that several relatives witnessed the stabbing and called 911.

The man who was found with a knife in his hand was taken under custody by police. Authorities did not release that individual's name, but said he was 26 years old.

The name of the deceased was not revealed.

The investigation is ongoing.