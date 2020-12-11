La Mesa

Deadly Shooting Reported on Lake Murray Blvd in La Mesa

By NBC 7 Staff

La Mesa Police Department is investigating a homicide in La Mesa following a shooting reported on Lake Murray Boulevard Friday night.

Police began receiving multiple calls at 9:40 p.m. regarding gunshots heard in the parking lot of the Marketplace at Lake Murray Village, 5600 Lake Murray Boulevard.

Police and Heartland Fire Department medics responded to the scene and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso and immediately began life-saving measures. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness reported seeing a dark-colored car, possibly a 2-door, leaving the area at a high rate of speed southbound on Lake Murray, but investigators aren't sure if that vehicle was involved in the shooting, according to LMPD.

If anyone has information about the incident, they can call the La Mesa Police Department at 619-667-1400 or the Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line (888) 580-TIPS

No other information was available.

Check back on this developing story.

