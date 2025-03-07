Deadly shooting at La Mesa memorial event

One man is dead after a late night shooting during a celebration of life at a church in La Mesa, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting at 8705 Echo Drive at 8:33 p.m. on Thursday, La Mesa police said. The memorial event was concluding when the shooting happened.

Investigators are still working to get a description of the suspect involved, but they say people ran from the area when they heard the gunshots.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification to family, LMPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Mesa Police at 619-667-1400 or you can contact CrimeStoppers' at 888-580-TIPS. Anyone with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.