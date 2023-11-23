Deadly rollover crash on SR-94 near South Park

A fatal crash happened Thursday morning near South Park after a car rolled over on State Route 94, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported at around 2:25 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of SR-94, just west of State Route 15. A car with four people on board rolled over and all four were ejected from the car. CHP has not confirmed to NBC 7 how many people have died.

Eastbound SR-94 just west of I-15 was closed for several hours until they reopened at around 7 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.