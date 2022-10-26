Deadly Rollover Crash Near US-Mexico Border North of San Ysidro Shuts Down Freeway Ramp For Hours

A freeway interchange just north of the U.S.-Mexico Border in the South Bay was shut down for hours Wednesday morning as California Highway Patrol investigated a deadly rollover crash.

One person was killed when a car veered off the roadway and overturned near the southbound Interstate 805 to westbound state Route 905 interchange at about 3:15 a.m., CHP said. No other vehicles were involved.

Three people were trapped inside the vehicle following the rollover crash, CHP officer Salvador Castro said. San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were able to free two people from the crushed vehicle but another was pronounced dead at the scene. One person was transported to the hospital with major injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was unclear what caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway. CHP has not yet determined if drugs or alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash.

A SigAlert was issued around 4 a.m. and at 7 a.m., CHP said the freeway transition ramp was still shut down with no estimated restoration time.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information becomes available.