Deadly Motorcycle Crash Prompts Closure of 2 Lanes on SR-52 in Santee

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Traffic piles up on State Route 52 near Santee on Thursday, March 10, 2022 following a fatal motorcycle crash.
Lane closures on State Route 52 are causing traffic in Santee while authorities respond to the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash.

The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. on SR-52 westbound at Mast Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch. As a result of the investigation, the left two lanes of westbound SR-52 were shut down.

It is unclear what led up to the crash and authorities did not immediately release the name of the deceased.

CHP did not say when the lanes are expected to reopen.

