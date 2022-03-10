Deadly Motorcycle Crash Prompts Closure of 2 Lanes on SR-52 in Santee

Lane closures on State Route 52 are causing traffic in Santee while authorities respond to the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash.

The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. on SR-52 westbound at Mast Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch. As a result of the investigation, the left two lanes of westbound SR-52 were shut down.

#TrafficAlert: Lanes are closed on SR-52 WB at Mast Blvd (Santee) unfortunately because of a fatal motorcycle accident. Live updates this morning on #NBC7https://t.co/eqDdW84Ltk pic.twitter.com/wKo4YQLcHr — Ashley Matthews (@ashleyNBC7) March 10, 2022

It is unclear what led up to the crash and authorities did not immediately release the name of the deceased.

CHP did not say when the lanes are expected to reopen.

