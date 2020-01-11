Deadly Hit-and-Run Causes Traffic Jam on NB I-5

A deadly hit-and-run caused major traffic on Interstate 5 near National City on Saturday morning.

A driver of a black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was speeding in the fast lane of northbound I-5 just north of State Route 54 when he illegally tried to pass a red car using the center emergency lane around 4:52 a.m., California Highway Patrol said.

Once the pickup truck entered the emergency lane he did not see a disabled car that was occupying that lane and hit that car along with the red car he tried to pass, CHP said.

Minutes later a grey SUV drove up, did not see the initial wreck, and crashed into the black pickup truck.

When CHP arrived at the scene the driver of the pickup truck was gone and the person inside the grey SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. He is described as a 36-year-old man. The driver of the red car stayed at the scene.

CHP said they believe who the driver is and have notified U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in case the driver tries to go to Mexico.

“During our investigation, we contacted the registered owner and got information about the possible last known driver of the pickup truck,” CHP Sgt. Sofia Mosqueda said.

That driver is described as a 45-year-old man about 5 feet 10 inches.

All lanes of northbound I-5 were closed for an hour and drivers deviated off Highland Avenue until clean-up was done. Later, only two right lanes were open during the investigation.