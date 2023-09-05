Deadly Hantavirus found in deer mouse near Mount Laguna

A deer mouse collected near Mount Laguna last month has tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus, county officials announced Tuesday.

The sample was collected on Aug. 24 during routine monitoring. It is not uncommon to find hantavirus in wild rodents in San Diego County -- this is the seventh such detection of the virus in 2023 -- but people are rarely exposed to it because wild rodents tend to live away from humans, officials said. The virus can cause deadly infections in people, and there is no vaccine or cure.

County officials reminded people to never sweep or vacuum up after wild rodents if they find them in their homes, garages, sheds, cabins or other living spaces. People should use "wet-cleaning" methods instead to keep from breathing in the virus and getting sick.

People can be exposed to hantavirus when wild rodents shed the virus in their urine, feces and saliva, after the matter dries, is stirred into the air and people breathe it in.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Symptoms of hantavirus usually develop from one to eight weeks after exposure and include severe muscle aches, chills, fever or fatigue, headache or dizziness, nausea, vomiting or stomach pain and difficulty breathing. Anyone who thinks they might have been exposed to hantavirus should seek medical attention immediately.

To avoid exposure, residents should seal up all external holes larger than a dime in homes, garages and sheds to keep rodents from getting in, eliminate rodent infestations immediately, avoid rodent-infested areas and not stir up dust or materials that may be contaminated with rodent droppings and urine and clean up rodent droppings with the wet-cleaning method.

The method consists of: