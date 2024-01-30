Deadly freeway shooting closes all westbound I-8 lanes in El Cajon

A fatal freeway shooting and crash closed westbound Interstate-8 at in El Cajon on Tuesday night for several hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was initially reported as a collision, but first responders found a person with a gunshot wound on the I-8 onramp at Mollison Avenue around 8:35 p.m.

Officials said the freeway would be closed for several hours following 8:35 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP El Cajon Public Information Officer Jared Grieshaber.

CHP officers say it appears a vehicle came down the embankment and onto the onramp from the freeway, where the shooting happened.

The situation closed all lanes of westbound I-8 at Second Street and the onramp to westbound lanes from Second Street from Mollison Avenue.