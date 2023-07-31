Deadly dusk on Sunshine Summit: Boy killed skateboarding in North County

A 16-year-old boy skateboarding north of Warner Springs died of his injuries after getting hit by a car Sunday night at a little after 8 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident, which occurred about 15 minutes after sunset, took place on state Route 79, north of Peralta Drive in the area of Holcomb Village.

Investigators said a 74-year-old man from Warner Springs was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi south on SR-79 when he hit the boy, who was heading north in the southbound lanes of the two-lane road. The driver was "unable to avoid the skateboarder," according to the CHP, striking him and causing life-threatening injuries.

The teen was taken to Inland Valley Hospital, in Wildomar, California, where he died.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have played a role in the incident, according to the CHP.